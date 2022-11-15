Viaplay to adapt Viveca Sten crime novels

NEWS BRIEF: Bestselling Swedish author Viveca Sten’s crime novels The Åre Murders are being adapted as a drama series by Scandi streamer Viaplay.

The six-part show is produced by SF Studios in partnership with Viaplay and is directed by Joakim Eliasson (Honour, Gåsmamman). Global sales are handled by Viaplay Content Distribution. Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group chief content officer, said: “High-quality shows such as this set Viaplay apart and underline once again that Nordic noir has a very bright future.”