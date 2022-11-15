Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Viaplay to adapt Viveca Sten crime novels

Filippa Wallestam

NEWS BRIEF: Bestselling Swedish author Viveca Sten’s crime novels The Åre Murders are being adapted as a drama series by Scandi streamer Viaplay.

The six-part show is produced by SF Studios in partnership with Viaplay and is directed by Joakim Eliasson (Honour, Gåsmamman). Global sales are handled by Viaplay Content Distribution. Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group chief content officer, said: “High-quality shows such as this set Viaplay apart and underline once again that Nordic noir has a very bright future.”

C21 reporter 15-11-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Disney announces hiring freeze, ‘cost structure taskforce’ after earnings miss
Former Beano Studios CEO David Guppy resurfaces at StarzPlay
Content Americas issues 500 complimentary buyer invitations
KOTV reveals slate of Mipcom deals for comedies Pillow Talk, Perfect Storm
Newen Studios acquires French production company Daï-Daï Films