Viaplay targets at least 21 countries by end of 2023, starting with Japan

Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group’s SVoD service Viaplay is looking to increase the pace of its international expansion by partnering with other platforms, a strategy that will see it launch in Japan this month.

Viaplay Select, described by the Nordic content giant as a branded and curated content concept, will initially offer partner platforms up to 450 hours of premium content, with more added on a regular basis.

This will make Viaplay-branded content available in at least five territories in 2022, starting with Japan via a partnership with Wowow that kicks off this month.

Viaplay Select adds a further track to Viaplay’s international expansion and will see Viaplay move into at least 21 countries by the end of 2023, with its app made available to consumers in at least 16 countries at the same time.

In Viaplay’s current direct-to-consumer markets, the service offers Viaplay originals, Hollywood films and series, documentaries, reality, kids’ content and premium live sports in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the Netherlands.

In the US, it offers a specialised line-up focusing on Nordic content and is currently available through Comcast, while a D2C offering is set to follow.

Viaplay will launch in the UK, including live sports, in the second half of 2022, followed by Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland during 2023, with more information on its content offering to come.

In March, NENT Group announced a proposal to rebrand as Viaplay Group, subject to approval at its annual general meeting on May 18.

The move comes as at least 70 Viaplay originals are set to premiere in 2022. Viaplay Select will include a wide range of these productions alongside third-party Nordic and international content. Up to 300 hours of first-run content will be added to Viaplay Select every year.

Viaplay Select will focus on markets where Viaplay is not currently prioritising the launch of a D2C service and where local partners can benefit from the streamer’s content pipeline.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group president and CEO, said: “The uniqueness of Nordic content is creating significant global demand for this type of storytelling – and nobody delivers higher quality or volumes than us. Viaplay Select will be a fantastic showcase that helps partners stand out in a competitive streaming landscape, while increasing our content investment returns.

“Viaplay’s new partner markets will be margin-accretive from day one. We continue to innovate and collaborate to bring our award-winning stories to viewers around the world.”

Vanda Rapti, NENT’s senior VP and head of acquisitions, content distribution and partnerships, added: “Viaplay Select will be a very appealing offering to partners. Our fast-growing slate of Viaplay originals, coupled with global IP control and multi-market relationships, mean we can offer a unique pipeline of content with a proven track record of attracting quality-conscious audiences.”