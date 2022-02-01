Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Viaplay takes unscripted series and documentaries from Vice Distribution

Investigative documentary Small Town Secrets

Viaplay has acquired more than 210 hours of Vice programming for the Nordic and Baltic regions from the youth-skewing media company’s distribution arm.

The streaming service will bring the true crime, investigative documentary, entertainment, sport and lifestyle content to its viewers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Titles include the Vice World News-produced Small Town Secrets, which follows a cold case in Connersville, Indiana where local authorities blundered their investigation into the disappearance of a promising 18-year-old student athlete.

Bea Hegedus

Chasing Famous, meanwhile, steps inside a multi-million pound influencer hub in the UK where aspiring TikTok personalities live.

Also included in the deal are QAnon: The Search for Q and Dark Side of the Ring, produced by Vice Studios, and Bad Cops: Betraying the Badge, produced by Vice-backed Pulse Films.

Viaplay will also stream two seasons of the Michael K Williams series Black Marke from Freedome Pictures, Producer Farm and Vice World News, and Dark Side of the 90s, produced by Railsplitter Pictures and Insight Productions.

The agreement with Viaplay follows deals between Vice Distribution – led by Bea Hegedus, global head of distribution at Vice Media Group – and buyers such as Globo and Discovery,as well as the launch of the first Vice FAST channel on The Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus.

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 01-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Acquisitive Federation takes a majority stake in French prodco Bonne Pioche
WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories
BBC Three orders factual drama feature about warehouse workers
Dynamic hires ZDF's Annika Schmidt to head German originals, Euro copros
Ex-Channel 4 CEO Lord Grade in the running to chair UK media regulator Ofcom 