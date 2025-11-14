Please wait...
Viaplay takes full ownership of satellite TV group Allente

NEWS BRIEF: Viaplay Group has completed its acquisition of Nordic satellite television provider Allente Group, having struck a deal to purchase Telenor’s remaining 50% stake in the company for SEK1.1bn (US$103m) in July.

Allente was founded in 2020 through a merger between Canal Digital (Telenor) and Viasat (now Viaplay). The company has about 840,000 subscribers across Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, and provides satellite TV, IPTV and streaming services. DNB Carnegie acted as financial advisor and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå as legal advisor.

