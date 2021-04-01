Viaplay remembers Fadime

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT)’s European streaming service Viaplay has commissioned a Swedish drama on honour killings as its latest original.

Fadime is based on the real-life murder of Swedish 26-year-old Fadime Sahindal in 2002, who was killed by her own father in a highly publicised honour killing. Her father was later found guilty of murder.

The six-parter will examine the last five years of Fadime’s life, with production beginning this summer.

The series will be produced by US video sharing platform StoryFire. NENT premiered StoryFire’s film and docuseries Catwalk on Viaplay last July.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group chief content officer, said: “Telling Fadime Sahindal’s heartbreaking story is one of our most sensitive projects so far. Twenty years on, this courageous young woman stands as a role model for many. We will have expert guidance at every stage of production as we bring an emotional, complex and very relevant series to a new generation of viewers in every Viaplay market.”