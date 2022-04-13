Viaplay orders drama based on notorious Dutch murder case from Newen’s Pupkin

Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group-owned streamer Viaplay has commissioned The Hunt for Jasper S, a Dutch original produced by Newen-owned prodco Pupkin.

The drama, which tells the story of one of the most notorious murder cases in the Netherlands’ history, will premiere exclusively on Viaplay in all markets.

The Hunt for Jasper S is produced by showrunner Willem Bosch and creative producer Pieter Kuijpers, with Kennard Bos producing for Viaplay.

It is based on the hunt for the person who murdered Dutch teenager Marianne Vaatstra in 1999. The case remained unsolved until 2012, when an investigative reporter and unprecedented use of DNA evidence finally forced a breakthrough that led to the arrest and conviction of Jasper Steringa.

For more than a decade, Bosch has been doing research and exploring the idea of creating a scripted series based on the case.

“This is a gripping, character-driven story about a specific time in Dutch history,” said NENT Group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam. “We will blend local storytelling with our Nordic touch to create a compelling series that has a lasting impact on Dutch audiences.”

The commission comes after Viaplay launched in the Netherlands on March 1. Last month, the streamer revealed it was developing a pair of Dutch originals, psychological thriller The Guilty and revenge drama Something Stupid.

In addition to the Netherlands, Viaplay is now available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the US. It will expand into the UK later this year, followed by launches in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland by the end of 2023.

Recent commissions for Amsterdam-based Pupkin include psychological thriller Nemesis for Disney+.