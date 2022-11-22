Viaplay, Nordisk Film start production on Stockholm Bloodbath feature film

Production has started on Scandi streamer Viaplay’s historic feature film Stockholm Bloodbath.

Stockholm Bloodbath is produced by Viaplay Studios in coproduction with Nordisk Film. Filming is currently underway in Hungary and the Czech Republic and the film will premiere on Viaplay in 2024. There are currently no plans for a TV series.

Directed by Mikael Håfström (Onskab, 1408, Quick, Leva livet), Stockholm Bloodbath is written by Erlend Loe (Kamikaze, Quick) and co-written by Nora Landsrød. Helena Danielsson (Hilma) produces for Viaplay Studios.

The movie is set in 1520 during ongoing hostilities between Sweden and Denmark which culminated in a mass execution known as the Stockholm Bloodbath.

It tells the story of a group of Swedish aristocrats who conspired to overthrow Danish King Christian II, known to the Swedes as Christian the Tyrant. When the Danish king heard of their plans, he went to Stockholm to put a bloody end to the rebellion of the Swedish nobility and executed almost 100 Swedes over two days in Stockholm, after promising them amnesty.

Lead actor Claes Bang (The Northman, The Square, Broen) said: “The Stockholm massacre is a very dark chapter in the mutual history of Denmark and Sweden. As far as I know, no dramatisation of this has been done so far. Everything about this project appealed to me – Loe’s script and the cast – even if it meant taking on the role of Christian II, one of the most hated figures in Scandinavian history.”

Filippa Wallestam, executive VP & chief content officer at Viaplay Group, added: “It is incredibly flattering that this strong international cast sees the same greatness and excitement in Mikael’s interpretation as we do.”