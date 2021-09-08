Viaplay commissions Ronja the Robber’s Daughter from Bridge’s Rosenfeldt

NENT-owned Nordic streamer Viaplay has commissioned a series adaptation of children’s fantasy book Ronja the Robber’s Daughter by Astrid Lindgren that has been scripted by The Bridge creator Hans Rosenfeldt.

Produced by Banijay-owned scripted producer Filmlance and NENT Group, Ronja follows the adventures of a young girl born into a band of robbers in a medieval Scandinavian fortress. After befriending young boy Birk from a rival band, a vicious family feud ignites, forcing Ronja and Birk to flee into the forest and try to survive on their own.

Ronja is directed by Lisa James Larsson (Victoria), with Bonnie Skoog Feeney and Mattias Arehn (Beartown) serving as producers for Filmlance. Sara Askelöf executive produces the fantasy series for NENT Group.

Lindgren, who created characters such as Pippi Longstocking, has more than 75 books published. Her work has been translated into over 100 languages and sold more than 165 million copies and has been adapted for more than 70 feature films and TV productions.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group chief content officer, said: “Ronja’s confidence and complexity make her one of my all-time favourite characters. This classic story of a strong and independent girl was always far ahead of its time, and its themes of friendship, closeness to nature and questioning one’s assumptions are so relevant today.”