Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Viaplay commissions Norwegian comedy-drama In the Name of Love

Maria Bonnevie in comedy-drama In the Name of Love

Nordic streamer Viaplay has commissioned a Norwegian comedy-drama series called In the Name of Love.

Inspired by director Bård Breien’s unusual childhood, In the Name of Love is set in 1970s Norway and follows a primary school teacher who does everything to keep her husband’s highly profitable porn business a secret.

Maria Bonnevie (Another Round), Trond Espen Seim (Amundsen), Jakob Oftebro (Agent Hamilton) and Jonas Oftebro (Ragnarok) will headline the cast of the series, which has begun shooting in Oslo and will premiere on Viaplay next year.

Norwegian prodco Paradox is producing the eight-part series, with Rebecca Mathiesen and Finn Gjerdum exec producing. Kari Moen Kristiansen exec produces for Viaplay.

Viaplay Content Distribution is responsible for global sales.

The show joins other Norwegian originals ordered by Viaplay recently, such as movie Listen Up! and dramas R.I.P. Henry and The Fortress. Viaplay is also onboard My Fault, an adaptation of former culture minister Abid Raja’s autobiography that is currently in development.

Regarding In the Name of Love, Breien said: “I grew up in a fantastic family who lived an increasingly wild life in the 1970s and 1980s due to the money my father earned from porn. Neither I nor my family came out unscathed. That’s why it feels extra good finally to tell this story together with Viaplay.”

Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group’s chief content officer, added: “In the Name of Love is a compelling character-driven show with an incredible cast. It once again highlights Viaplay’s position as the leading producer of premium Nordic drama for a broad local and international audience.”

Karolina Kaminska 09-09-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Viaplay orders series based on Lena Philipsson song
Viaplay focuses on Dreamer in Danish historic drama, explores new genre
Viaplay invites viewers to Call Me Dad in Danish original comedy-drama
Viaplay moves past Danish boycott with launch of drama original Boys
Erling Haaland strikes Viaplay deal to be focus of exclusive documentary
Network Nine, M6, Viaplay among host of global nets to take on Johnny vs Amber
Viaplay adapts third Camilla Läckberg work, prepares to visit Scandi Beach Hotel
Viaplay uncovers Crisis in Cocaine Valley
Viaplay Group to acquire Premier Sports in $36m deal as it shoots for the UK
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Dynamic appoints seasoned exec Carrie Stein as president of global scripted TV
Banijay Kids & Family buys UK's Kindle Entertainment, Italy's Movimenti
Lifetime orders two more movies based on Ann Rule crime books for 2023
WBD CFO defends show axes, prepares for third-party licensing, FAST ramp-up
Amazon Studios hires to bolster development teams in South Africa, Nigeria