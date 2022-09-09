Viaplay commissions Norwegian comedy-drama In the Name of Love

Nordic streamer Viaplay has commissioned a Norwegian comedy-drama series called In the Name of Love.

Inspired by director Bård Breien’s unusual childhood, In the Name of Love is set in 1970s Norway and follows a primary school teacher who does everything to keep her husband’s highly profitable porn business a secret.

Maria Bonnevie (Another Round), Trond Espen Seim (Amundsen), Jakob Oftebro (Agent Hamilton) and Jonas Oftebro (Ragnarok) will headline the cast of the series, which has begun shooting in Oslo and will premiere on Viaplay next year.

Norwegian prodco Paradox is producing the eight-part series, with Rebecca Mathiesen and Finn Gjerdum exec producing. Kari Moen Kristiansen exec produces for Viaplay.

Viaplay Content Distribution is responsible for global sales.

The show joins other Norwegian originals ordered by Viaplay recently, such as movie Listen Up! and dramas R.I.P. Henry and The Fortress. Viaplay is also onboard My Fault, an adaptation of former culture minister Abid Raja’s autobiography that is currently in development.

Regarding In the Name of Love, Breien said: “I grew up in a fantastic family who lived an increasingly wild life in the 1970s and 1980s due to the money my father earned from porn. Neither I nor my family came out unscathed. That’s why it feels extra good finally to tell this story together with Viaplay.”

Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group’s chief content officer, added: “In the Name of Love is a compelling character-driven show with an incredible cast. It once again highlights Viaplay’s position as the leading producer of premium Nordic drama for a broad local and international audience.”