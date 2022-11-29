Viaplay calls Bullshit in drama series adaptation of Danish coming-of-age novel

CONTENT LONDON: Nordic streamer Viaplay is launching an adaptation of Camilla Stockmann and Janus Køster-Rasmussen’s Danish novel Bullshit.

Set in 1980s Copenhagen, Bullshit is a coming-of-age drama about a young rootless couple who long for rebellion and belonging. But drawn into the city’s biker subculture, their dream rapidly turns into a nightmare.

Created and written by Milad Alami, Bo Hr Hansen and Molly Malene Stensgaard, Viaplay’s six-part adaptation is being produced by Nordisk Film Creative Alliance and Nafta Films, with a debut slated for 2023.

Alba August (Becoming Astrid) and Marco Ilsø (Vikings) headline an all-star cast. Viaplay’s head of scripted content in Denmark, Marlene Billie Andreasen, is exec producing.

Alami, who is also director on the show, said: “I’ve approached this series as an extended feature film revolving around themes of family and violence. Bullshit is a four-and-a-half-hour thrill ride into the wildness of youth that starts as fun and innocent, but becomes increasingly serious and dangerous.”

Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay’s chief content officer, added: “The setting of this top-quality series may be unfamiliar to many viewers, but its themes are universal. This is a story about the desire for community and how it can paradoxically push us over social boundaries.”