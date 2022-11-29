Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Viaplay calls Bullshit in drama series adaptation of Danish coming-of-age novel

CONTENT LONDON: Nordic streamer Viaplay is launching an adaptation of Camilla Stockmann and Janus Køster-Rasmussen’s Danish novel Bullshit.

Filippa Wallestam

Set in 1980s Copenhagen, Bullshit is a coming-of-age drama about a young rootless couple who long for rebellion and belonging. But drawn into the city’s biker subculture, their dream rapidly turns into a nightmare.

Created and written by Milad Alami, Bo Hr Hansen and Molly Malene Stensgaard, Viaplay’s six-part adaptation is being produced by Nordisk Film Creative Alliance and Nafta Films, with a debut slated for 2023.

Alba August (Becoming Astrid) and Marco Ilsø (Vikings) headline an all-star cast. Viaplay’s head of scripted content in Denmark, Marlene Billie Andreasen, is exec producing.

Alami, who is also director on the show, said: “I’ve approached this series as an extended feature film revolving around themes of family and violence. Bullshit is a four-and-a-half-hour thrill ride into the wildness of youth that starts as fun and innocent, but becomes increasingly serious and dangerous.”

Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay’s chief content officer, added: “The setting of this top-quality series may be unfamiliar to many viewers, but its themes are universal. This is a story about the desire for community and how it can paradoxically push us over social boundaries.”

Karolina Kaminska 29-11-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Suzanne Guèvremont succeeds Claude Joli-Coeur at Canada’s NFB
HBO hit Succession takes home drama prize at Rose d’Or Awards
Former Viaplay, Shahid exec Mejlhede Andersen sets up prodco The Yard Films
Toon trends: the big challenges ahead for animation
France's TF1 to adapt All3Media, IDTV psychological format The Unknown