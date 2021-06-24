ViacomCBS rejigs Paramount+ team

ViacomCBS has restructured the content leadership team at its streamer Paramount+, including appointing MTV Entertainment general manager Tanya Giles as chief programming officer for streaming.

In the newly created role, Giles will oversee and execute a programming strategy for the global content offering across both Paramount+ and Pluto TV. She will report to Tom Ryan, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming.

The new structure also sees each of ViacomCBS’s global content leaders promoted to oversee their respective genres within Paramount+.

They are:

• George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, who will also serve as chief content officer (CCO) for news and sports at Paramount+.

• Jim Gianopulos, chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, who will also serve as CCO for movies at Paramount+.

• Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, who will also serve as CCO for music at Paramount+, responsible for leveraging ViacomCBS’s global music industry relationships and library of IP.

• Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group, who will also serve as CCO for unscripted entertainment and adult animation at Paramount+, tasked with further unlocking and expanding ViacomCBS’s catalogue of global unscripted franchises and formats, as well as expanding marquee adult animation IP for Paramount+.

• David Nevins, chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks, who will also serve as CCO for scripted originals at Paramount+, responsible for building on the streamer’s track record of scripted originals, including both dramas and comedies.

• Nicole Clemens, who will broaden her responsibilities as president of Paramount Television Studios to include president of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.

• Brian Robbins, president of kids and family entertainment, who will also serve as CCO for kids and family at Paramount+, responsible for growing the global portfolio of the full range of live-action and animated kids and family programming, both episodic and film.

As part of the realignment, Kelly Day, president of streaming and chief operating officer at ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), will work with Giles and ViacomCBS’s content leaders to ensure the company is executing against its global streaming strategy.

She will be responsible for maximising the global content slate, bringing ViacomCBS’s international content portfolio to Paramount+ services around the world and continuing the roll-out of Paramount+ in international markets.

Day will continue to report to Ryan and Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of VCNI.

Finally, Scott Mills will continue to oversee BET+ in his capacity as president of BET, reporting to Nevins.

Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS, said: “The moves we are making today will accelerate that mission by putting ViacomCBS’s most powerful assets – world-class content, iconic brands, global infrastructure and expertise, and the best talent in the business today – behind our platforms as we pursue the global opportunity in streaming. Together, our leaders will ensure that we’re delivering to audiences the very best our streaming platforms have to offer, with must-watch content across every genre and market we operate in.”