ViacomCBS-owned BET elevates president Scott Mills to chief executive

Scott Mills has been upped to CEO at ViacomCBS-owned network BET in the US.

In a statement, ViacomCBS said Mills, who has been president at BET for the past four years, has “sparked invaluable change that structured and positioned the legacy brand for future success in a rapidly evolving media landscape.”

During his tenure as president, Mills has overseen the launch of the company’s direct-to-consumer offering BET+, as well as its studio arm BET Studios, which was created to give black creators more equity ownership in the TV and film projects they create.

“Under Scott’s leadership, BET has reached new heights with continued commercial success and profound cultural impact during a period of immense industry and social change,” said Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS, in a statement.

Added Mills: “It is an extraordinary privilege to steward such a culturally significant brand with an enormous legacy as a catalyst for change. As CEO, I look forward to working with my immensely talented BET colleagues and our great partners to ensure that BET continues to thrive and remains ideally positioned to succeed in the ever-changing media landscape.”