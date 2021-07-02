ViacomCBS merges US, int’l leadership

ViacomCBS has upped Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and George Cheeks in a move to merge its US and international businesses under a streamlined global leadership structure.

McCarthy and Robbins have both been promoted to president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon respectively.

Previously, McCarthy was president of MTV Entertainment Group, while Robbins was president of kids and family entertainment at ViacomCBS.

Meanwhile, Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, will see his role expand to include responsibility for a global content strategy across ViacomCBS’ free-to-air networks around the world.

Along with McCarthy and Robbins, Cheeks will continue to report to Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS.

In addition, Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, will add distribution of ViacomCBS International Studios content to his group’s mandate, which will now oversee all ViacomCBS content licensing and distribution globally.

Finally, Barbara Zaneri, formerly executive VP of global programme acquisitions, has been elevated to chief programme acquisitions officer for ViacomCBS, to reflect her expanded role leading all acquisitions globally across linear, streaming and pay TV.

Zaneri will continue to report to McCarthy and partner closely with leaders across ViacomCBS and ViacomCBS Networks International.

Bakish said: “These changes enable a truly global approach to brand management, content acquisitions and licensing across ViacomCBS’ networks around the world. With a global reach of 4.1 billion cumulative homes in over 180 countries, our globally aligned leadership structure will ensure that our internationally recognised brands and content are ubiquitous across every platform and every market.”