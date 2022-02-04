ViacomCBS Int’l Studios sets exclusive deal with Mexican actress Silvia Navarro

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has inked an exclusive deal with Mexican actress Silvia Navarro to develop a trio of projects.

Under the deal, Navarro (Perla, Montecristo, La Candidata) will serve as an executive producer and lead actress.

Navarro rose to fame in 1998 for her role in the telenovela Perla. She has since starred in 10 of the most-watched telenovelas airing in primetime on a range of Mexican networks including TV Azteca, Televisa and Telemundo.

VIS recently signed a first-look deal with 11:11 Films and TV, the production company led by Manolo and Juancho Cardona. The company, which is a division of ViacomCBS Networks International, also has an exclusive deal with Oscar-winning director and writer Juan José Campanella and first-look deals with AGC Television and Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Méndez’s production company Cine Vaquero.