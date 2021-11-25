Please wait...
ViacomCBS finalises deal for Disney’s Fox TeleColombia and Estudios TeleMéxico

ViacomCBS Networks International, the umbrella company of ViacomCBS, has concluded the acquisition of a majority stake in Latin American network Fox TeleColombia and prodco Estudios TeleMéxico from The Walt Disney Company.

JC Acosta

The deal, announced last month, has now concluded and both companies will now operate under ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS).

Juan ‘JC’ Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas, will oversee the businesses but leave direction to Fox TeleColombia president Samuel Duque Duque.

ViacomCBS launched its SVoD platform Paramount+ in the Lat Am region in March and in September bought Chilean network Chilevisión to add to its ownership of Argentinian network Telefe.

A statement from ViacomCBS said: “Fox TeleColombia and Estudios TeleMéxico will strengthen ViacomCBS’s Hispanic content production capabilities and expand VIS to capitalise on the significant demand for content on its global streaming platforms like Paramount+ and Pluto TV, as well as on its linear channels all over the world.”

Oli Hammett
Oli Hammett 25-11-2021 ©C21Media
