Viacom18 gets The Big Picture

Viacom18 in India has commissioned a local adaptation of ITV Studios’ interactive gameshow The Big Picture for its channel Colors TV.

The Big Picture puts viewers’ knowledge to the test with a series of picture-based questions, where connected players can play along in real time from home with a studio player for the chance to win a cash prize.

Viacom18’s version will be produced by Banijay Asia, following pick-ups in the Netherlands, Turkey, Portugal and Thailand. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will host the Indian adaptation.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head of Hindi mass entertainment and kids’ TV networks at Viacom18, said: “At Colors, it has been our constant endeavour to tread beyond the conventional to provide premium variety content. With a view of bringing new and enhanced entertainment experiences for our viewers, we have, over the years, pioneered diverse genres that include dance reality shows, talent-based shows, stunt-based shows and voyeuristic content.”