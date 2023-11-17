Viacom 18’s JioCinema in India launches children’s and family offering

Viacom 18-owned Indian VoD service JioCinema has launched a kids’ and family hub containing over 3,000 hours of local and global content.

JioCinema said this will be India’s single largest destination for kids’ entertainment, with over 100 cartoon franchises and more than 300 series and movies, available in multiple Indian languages.

Local content from Viacom18 includes animated series Motu Patlu, Shiva, Pinaki & the Bhoot Bandhus and The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj. Global content includes films such as Shrek and Madagascar, as well as animated series Peppa Pig and Pokémon.

Programming comes through partnerships with companies including Cartoon Network Studios, DreamWorks, Entertainment One, The Pokémon Company and Animaccord, with fresh content added every week.

JioCinema has also included a kids and family profile in every account, so children only have access to age-appropriate programming. There is a parental control mechanism, so parents can customise content access.