Versa Studios’ Charlie Ingall calls for tax incentives to strengthen UK unscripted

Versa Studios co-founder Charlie Ingall has challenged the UK government to back the country’s screen sector as it faces intense international competition and called for dedicated unscripted tax incentives to help producers.

Ingall was speaking at the House of Commons during an event titled West London Screens: The Hidden Engine of the UK Screen Industries.

The executive used his speech to highlight the importance of maintaining the UK’s position as a global production leader and urged continued support for the sector through targeted policy measures, as productions move abroad in search of soft money.

Ingall said: “I know of at least three productions in the last six months that have gone overseas purely because of a tax credit incentive. That represents investment, jobs and economic activity that could have remained in the UK.”

The event was hosted by Dr Rupa Huq MP, a member of the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee. It brought together senior representatives from government, the Treasury, broadcasters, studios and prodcos.

Ingall said: “The UK remains one of the world’s leading destinations for film and television production, supported by exceptional talent, world-class crews, outstanding facilities and a long history of innovation.

“But global competition has never been greater. Countries around the world are investing aggressively to attract productions, jobs and infrastructure, and the UK cannot afford to stand still.”

Versa Studios is one of the UK’s largest integrated TV, film and broadcast studio networks with facilities in London, Manchester and Leeds. Shows filmed there include Big Brother, Dragons’ Den and Building the Band.

Addressing the needs of the domestic industry, Ingall identified three key priorities: continued reform of business rates affecting studio infrastructure, measures to address rising industrial energy costs and the introduction of unscripted tax benefits.

“Studios are long-term investments that support employment, inward investment and economic growth,” he said. “While progress has been made on business rates, more needs to be done to ensure we remain internationally competitive.

“Every production relies on energy. Rising energy costs ultimately increase production costs and affect our ability to compete against international markets.”

Ingall is the latest executive to add his name to the list of TV dignitaries bemoaning a lack of tax incentives for UK producers.

As reported by C21, Nest Productions MD Derek Drennan and Banijay UK boss Patrick Holland are two of the executives to back the campaign.

In February, the Republic of Ireland announced its own unscripted tax relief scheme.

However, while the UK’s ruling Labour Party currently provides tax relief for producers working in high-end scripted TV and animation, there are comparatively few incentives to help fund formats, factual, reality and entertainment programmes.

Dan Tomlinson MP, exchequer secretary to the Treasury, welcomed continued dialogue with the screen sector, saying: “Screen and film – I back it. I know the chancellor backs it. And we’re always interested in looking at ideas about what more we can do.”