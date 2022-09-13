Veronika is latest Viaplay original

NEWS BRIEF: Psychological thriller Veronika, starring Alexandra Rapaport (Honour) and Tobias Santelmann (Those Who Kill), and produced by Sweden’s Bigster, is the latest original drama to be commissioned by Nordic streaming service Viaplay.

The eight-parter is created and scripted by Katja Juras and Anna Lindblom (Gåsmamman), and helmed by director Jonas Alexander Arnby (War of the Worlds). It focuses on an introverted police officer with a tablet addiction who starts having visions related to unsolved crimes. Viaplay Content Distribution handles global sales. Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay’s chief content officer, said: “Veronika adds a fresh twist to the globally successful Nordic crime genre, which Viaplay continues to lead the way in nurturing and renewing.”