Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Veronika is latest Viaplay original

Filippa Wallestam

NEWS BRIEF: Psychological thriller Veronika, starring Alexandra Rapaport (Honour) and Tobias Santelmann (Those Who Kill), and produced by Sweden’s Bigster, is the latest original drama to be commissioned by Nordic streaming service Viaplay.

The eight-parter is created and scripted by Katja Juras and Anna Lindblom (Gåsmamman), and helmed by director Jonas Alexander Arnby (War of the Worlds). It focuses on an introverted police officer with a tablet addiction who starts having visions related to unsolved crimes. Viaplay Content Distribution handles global sales. Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay’s chief content officer, said: “Veronika adds a fresh twist to the globally successful Nordic crime genre, which Viaplay continues to lead the way in nurturing and renewing.”

C21 reporter 13-09-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Mouse House unveils in-house programming slate heading to Disney+
ProSiebenSat.1 buys Warner Bros Discovery's stake in streaming service Joyn
Tune in to C21FM to hear from Nik Emir Din about streaming service Qalbox
Tranter, Bloys gave key advice to showrunners of HBO's Industry
Stealing the Show star to spearhead Prime Video's German content drive