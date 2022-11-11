Vanguarde Artists launches content label, taps showrunner Adam Pettle

Vanguarde Artists Management, the Canadian representation agency led by founders Tina Horwitz and Jay Horwitz, is getting into the production game with the launch of a new content label.

The newly formed entity, Vanguarde Pictures, has made its first high-level appointment in the form of screenwriter, showrunner and playwright Adam Pettle, whose writer and exec producer credits include medical drama Nurses (which he also created for Corus/NBC), legal drama Burden of Truth (CBC/The CW) and supernatural medical drama Saving Hope (Bell Media).

Pettle, who has for years been among Canada’s most sought-after creatives, will serve as an executive producer for the new label alongside Tina and Jay Horwitz.

The company said the new banner will focus on developing scripted content for podcast, broadcast, cable, premium cable and streamers.

“This is a very natural progression for Adam and for us collectively,” said Tina Horwitz, who serves as co-head of Vanguarde Artists Management, which she founded.

“We’re lucky to have had some very rewarding relationships working with clients as producers and we look forward to giving these efforts more oxygen.”

In addition to being a talent manager, Tina Horwitz has also served as an executive producer on the CBC/Netflix comedy Workin’ Moms, which is approaching the end of its seven-season run.

Fellow co-head Jay Horwitz added: “Adam is an incredible creative talent who has an outstanding track record of mentoring other writers and creators as an executive producer.”

Pettle also recently served as head creative on the anthology series Festivale, which is currently in development with Bell Media’s Crave, and was part of the team that developed the drama series The Borough with creators Shamier Anderson and Stephan James.

“I’m inspired by the leadership and commitment that Tina and Jay continue to show me and the Canadian creative community,” said Pettle. “I’m grateful to be working with such soulful and smart folks, and I’m humbled to have their continuing support as incredible advocates and collaborators in Vanguarde Pictures.”