US unscripted prodco A Smith & Co elevates Tim Dix to VP of development

US-based unscripted production company A Smith & Co Productions has elevated Tim Dix to VP of development.

Dix had been director of development and programming at the prodco since 2023, during which time he developed and sold projects to outlets including Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery. He reports to executive VP of development Eli Baldrige.

Dix has been in the unscripted industry for more than a decade and previously served as co-executive producer on Discovery’s BattleBots. His other credits include NBC’s American Ninja Warrior and ESPN’s Sport Science.

Dix’s promotion comes at a time of change for the company, which three months ago appointed former Critical Content boss Jenny Daly as its new president.

“Tim has a remarkable talent for turning exceptional ideas into reality,” said Baldrige. “His hard work, passion and creativity have fueled a diverse slate of projects, from formats to docuseries – some of which will be coming very soon. We’re thrilled to see him step into an elevated role, where his vision and leadership will continue to push A Smith & Co into exciting new territory.”