US TV stations pick up Jeremy and Jazzy

NEWS BRIEF: Over 30 public television stations in the US have picked up Toronto-based Vérité Films’ holiday specials featuring popular children’s IP Jeremy and Jazzy, including Halloween and holiday titles.

Vérité International Distribution and distribution partner Executive Program Services have agreed deals with 34 public TV stations across the US for 26-minute specials such as It’s Halloween! with Jeremy and Jazzy and It’s the Holidays! with Jeremy and Jazzy.