US toyco Crayola moves into original content production with podcast adaptation

US toyco Crayola is launching an original content division to produce shows for kids and families across multiple platforms.

Crayola Studios is being overseen by Crayola exec VP of marketing Victoria Lozano. It is being supported by the Goatfish Agency, which was founded by Rick Glankler, former president and general manager of kids’ and family entertainment at European production group Fremantle. Crayola’s sister company Hallmark Media is also backing the initiative.

Best known for its range of crayons and art materials for kids, Crayola says it already has a pipeline of shows in development, the first of which is podcast adaptation The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian, a co-development with Cyma Zarghami’s MIMO Studios.

Crayola is actively looking to partner with production companies, animation studios and IP owners, such as MIMO, to create content for kids’ platforms around the world.

The 52×11’ series, written by Brad Birch, is an animated adaptation of Gen-Z Media’s kids podcast’ The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian, which is written and performed by Jonathan Messinger, the author of Hiding Out and former web editor of Time Out Chicago Kids.

The science-fiction podcast, which launched in 2016 and has so far racked up 12 seasons and 260 episodes, has also been adapted as a bestselling book series.

Lozano says: “As world leaders in creative self-expression, the establishment of Crayola Studios is a logical next step for us. It builds on plans announced last year to develop entertainment content that inspires and nurtures the next generation and helps them develop lifelong creative mindsets. Our unique perspective offers an exciting opportunity for the industry as it searches for standout new and trusted content that has creativity at its heart.”