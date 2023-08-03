US studio Lionsgate secures deal for Hasbro’s Entertainment One

US studio Lionsgate has concluded a deal to buy toy giant Hasbro’s Canadian production arm Entertainment One (eOne).

The deal, priced at around US$500m, was confirmed this morning ahead of Hasbro reporting its second-quarter earnings later today.

The toyco said that both companies’ boards of directors have approved the deal, which includes US$375m of cash, but it remains subject to closing conditions and regulatory approval.

Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said: “This sale fully aligns with our strategy, and we are pleased to bring the process to a successful close. Lionsgate’s management team is experienced in entertainment and adept at driving value, and we’re glad to have found such a good home for our eOne film & TV business.”

Hasbro acquired eOne in 2019 for around $3.8bn, but last November announced it was putting the company up for sale, while retaining key preschool assets including hit animated series Peppa Pig.

Assets in the sale include: the 6,500-title content library; the non-Hasbro-branded film and scripted TV business, which produces and finances projects such as The Rookie franchise, Yellowjackets and feature film The Woman King; Hasbro’s interest in eOne’s Canadian film and TV business; and eOne’s unscripted division, which produces shows including the Naked & Afraid franchise.

During Hasbro’s earnings call for its 2022 fourth-quarter financial results, which took place in February this year, the company’s CEO Chris Cocks said the sale of eOne was at an advanced stage and would be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Other potential buyers that were rumoured to be in the mix were eOne’s ex-CEO Darren Throop (backed by European private equity firm CVC Capital Partners) and US prodco Legendary.

In January of this year, Hasbro announced it was removing 15% of its global workforce, equating to around 1,000 positions, as it looked to improve its balance sheet. In June, it was revealed that around 20% of eOne’s staff were made redundant.