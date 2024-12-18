US streamers granted permission to appeal key Canadian regulatory decision

A Canadian court has granted Motion Picture Association – Canada (MPA-C), the lobby group representing the likes of Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video, permission to appeal a recent regulatory decision that forces those streamers to contribute a set amount of their annual Canadian revenues to the local broadcasting system.

This week, the Federal Court of Appeal said MPA-C was allowed to appeal the decision, which was issued by the country’s television regulator, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), over the summer.

Under that decision, foreign-based streaming services making more than C$25m in annual revenue in Canada were mandated to contribute 5% to the local broadcasting system.

MPA-C initially mounted its court challenge in August, though this latest development means that the court will hear its appeal.

At the time, the lobby group, led by president Wendy Noss, zeroed in on the requirement that streamers should pay 1.5% of their annual revenue to the Independent Local News Fund (ILNF) to finance the production of local news. MPAC said the CRTC “acted unreasonably” and in a way that “exceeds [its] authority” by forcing online streamers, which do not produce local news in any markets, to do so in Canada.

MPA-C also challenged the decision on the basis that it was unfair that streamers affiliated with Canadian broadcasters, including Bell Media’s Crave, were not forced to produce local news under the CRTC’s decision.

The global streamers have repeatedly said they do not believe they should be subject to mandated contributions to the Canadian system, in part because they already spend billions of dollars each year shooting across the country. However, the vast majority of that spending is on US service work, not Canadian productions.

At the time of the initial decision, Noss said it would “make it harder for global streamers to collaborate directly with Canadian creatives and invest in world-class storytelling made in Canada for audiences here and around the world.”