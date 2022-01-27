US streamer Pantaya strikes multi-year content pact with Corazón Films

US Hispanic streamer Pantaya is partnering with Mexico-based prodco Corazón Films to create content under a multi-year joint venture.

Corazón Films, the producer of Pantaya originals El Juego de las Llaves and the upcoming Mi Tío, will produce series exclusively for the Spanish-language SVoD service.

On Corazón’s side of the deal, the JV will be headed by its former director of development, Sandro Halphen.

The first project to be produced under the pact is Erotica, described as a “sexy anthology series that explores the realm of fantasy in a similar way to Red Shoe Diaries, but following the POV of female desires that is characteristic of Corazón Film’s previous work.” The series will be helmed by eight new female directors, added Pantaya.

In recent months the Hemisphere Media Group-owned streaming service has looked to expand its pipeline of original content aggressively.

Pantaya expects to debut 12 new original series in 2022, compared with five in 2021. It has struck multi-year direct-to-platform deals with production companies including El Estudio, The Lift and Traziende Films, a co-development and production pact with Elefantec Global and an agreement with Fremantle and Fabula to develop a slate of new series.

It has also inked overall deals with high-profile Mexican talent including Fernanda Castillo, Maite Perroni and Mauricio Ochmann.

“Our professional relationship with Eckehardt [von Damm, Corazón’s CEO] and Sandro has been a big part of the success of Pantaya,” said Pantaya CEO Paul Presburger in a statement.

“Together, we developed a working shorthand that is hard to find as well as a great friendship. We are excited to make it official and step into the future together as well as share our new projects with Pantaya subscribers soon.”