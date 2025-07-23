US social media brand Betches crosses the pond to target millennial and Gen Z women

Social entertainment business LADbible Group is launching a UK extension of US-based social media brand Betches for millennial and Gen Z women.

Betches, originally Betches Love This, was launched by Aleen Dreksler, Jordana Abraham and Samantha Sage as a website in 2011 and has since grown across YouTube and social media to include podcasts, a national comedy tour, merchandise and three books.

It was acquired by LADbible Group in 2023 and now claims to reach nearly half of all women in the US.

Its YouTube content includes the interview format How Online Are You, which has featured celebrities such as Allison Williams and Keke Palmer.

Betches UK will bring the brand to British audiences via TikTok and Instagram, with a dedicated editorial and social team based in the UK.

Its daily content will reflect the real lives, conversations and humour of British women, from entertainment and pop culture trends, women’s interests and issues to comedy and travel.

Solly Solomou, CEO and founder of LADbible Group, said: “Betches has built a powerful cultural presence in the US, disrupting internet culture for over a decade and resonating with a new generation of women.

“Bringing it to the UK reflects our ambition as an entertainment powerhouse to grow distinctive, community-led brands with global relevance in an authentic way. We’re confident it will become a go-to destination for empowering and entertaining British women.”

Dreksler, CEO and co-founder of Betches, said: “Expanding Betches to the UK speaks to our goal of being an international brand and global entertainment leader in content for women.

“We already have so many UK fans and with the support of LADbible, we are thrilled to now bring the Betches brand directly to British women as authentically as possible while building new exciting global partnerships.”