US pubcaster PBS brings in Nat Geo, Nutopia alum Geoff Daniels

US pubcaster PBS has hired former Nat Geo executive Geoff Daniels as VP of programming and development.

In this role, Daniels will lead the development and execution of PBS’s programming strategy focused on science, natural history, history, and arts genres.

Prior to this role, Daniels was the executive director for natural history and conservation media organisation Jackson Wild.

Before joining Jackson Wild, Daniels was exec VP of unscripted entertainment for Jane Root’s factual prodco Nutopia, overseeing programming and marketing while expanding factual formats and executive producing series, including 7 Toughest Days with Dwyane Fields, Rewind the 90s, and Shark Beach.

Prior to that he was exec VP of global unscripted entertainment for National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo on Disney +, managing all original content and commissioning series like Chris Hemsworth’s Limitless, Secrets of the Whales, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

In 2010, Daniels launched Nat Geo WILD, leading its rapid growth with brand-defining events, such as Big Cat Week and SharkFest.

“We are thrilled to welcome Geoff to PBS. He has a passion for finding stories that truly illuminate the world around us, and his expertise will help bring new productions to every platform where viewers seek out PBS content. Geoff’s leadership ensures that we will continue to engage audiences in a way that inspires wonder while reflecting a variety of lived experiences,” said Sylvia Bugg, chief programming executive and general manager, general audience programming at PBS.