Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

US network The CW cancels DC shows Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman

Legends of Tomorrow ran for seven seasons

A pair of DC shows, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman, have been cancelled at US network The CW.

The end of Legends of Tomorrow, which ran for seven seasons and more than 100 episodes, was confirmed by co-showrunner Keto Shimizu via Twitter.

“We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew and writers have contributed to the little show that could,” said Shimizu.

Meanwhile, Batwoman ran for three seasons and 51 episodes. Showrunner Caroline Dries also confirmed via Twitter that the show would not be returning for a fourth season.

“Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honour to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series,” she wrote.

The cancellations come almost four months after news broke that The CW’s co-owners Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Global were putting the network up for sale.

Texas-headquartered local TV giant Nexstar Media Group emerged as the frontrunner to buy the young-adult-skewing network, though no deal has been reached.

Jordan Pinto 03-05-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

The CW put up for sale as WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS explore options
The CW renews a dozen series early
CW calls Berlanti for Batwoman pilot
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Netflix cancels Space Force, Meghan Markle animated series in wake of slow Q1
Vice Media explores sale options for full or parts of business, according to US reports
Beta Film launches Spanish producer-distributor led by Gamero, Nogueroles
Amazon’s Freevee grows originals slate, bolsters film offering with Disney deal
Tubi touts plan to debut 100 originals this year, renews animated Freak Brothers