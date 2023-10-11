US media, production startup Partners in Kind hires Dorothy Toran as president

Recently launched US-based media and production company Partners in Kind has appointed exec producer Dorothy Toran as president.

Toran has worked as a producer on unscripted programming for broadcasters including Bravo, NBCUniversal, Viacom and Discovery. Her credits include Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment and Race in America: Our Vote Counts.

She has also exec produced programming for international initiatives that amplify gender equality and women’s empowerment, including The General Assembly of the United Nations on behalf of UN Women.

Co-founded by Gillian Hormel and Shelly Tygielski, Partners in Kind aims to create storytelling with a social impact. Its first project is docuseries The Beat Goes On, with exec producers Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King and Mario Van Peebles, who is also directing.

“We boldly believe that audiences want and deserve content that is kind, inspiring and calls them to action in amplifying the voices and stories of those who are so often not heard,” said Toran. “At the same time, this programming must be entertaining and provocative. Our mission is to tell stories in this duality.”