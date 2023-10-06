US indie studio A24 to develop TV series based on Paris Hilton’s life story

US independent studio A24 has optioned the rights to Paris Hilton’s memoir and is developing a TV series based on it.

The memoir, which documents the early life and rise to fame of the US socialite, model and businesswoman, was published in March through Harper Collins. Details of the TV series are under wraps.

The project is being produced by A24 and Slivington Manor, a division of Hilton and Bruce Gersh-led media company 11:11 Media.

Executive producers on the project include Hilton, Gersh, Elle and Dakota Fanning (via their Lewellen Pictures banner), Brittany Kahan Ward and White Lotus exec producer David Bernad.

Other recently announced option deals for A24 include a pair of novels from US author Jennifer Egan. A24 has tapped Olivia Wilde to adapt A Visit from the Goon Squad and its sequel The Candy House.

A24’s other recent TV credits include Netflix’s Beef, Hulu’s Ramy and HBO dramas The Sympathizer, starring Robert Downey Jr, and The Idol.