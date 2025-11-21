US creator economy investment will surge to $37bn by end of 2025, says IAB

The creator economy in the US has cemented its place as a driving force in media consumption habits, with advertising spend projected to reach US$37bn by the end of this year, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

The IAB has made the projection in its 2025 Creator Economy Ad Spend & Strategy Report, which finds US creator ad spend is up 26% year-over-year and growing nearly four times faster than the media industry’s overall growth.

Over the past three years, creator advertising has more than doubled, from US$13.9bn in 2021 to US$29.5bn in 2024, as brands increasingly treat creators not just as social media partners but as fully fledged channels.

IAB’s US creator economy ad spend projection measures the ad dollars brands intentionally invest in creators through activities such as direct partnerships for sponsored content.

The trade association for the digital advertising industry has found nearly half (48%) of ad spenders consider creators a “must buy,” ranking only behind social media and paid search.

The shift highlights how ad dollars look set to continue to shift out of the traditional TV space, causing many broadcasters’ budgets to shrink while producers have been tasked with making brand-funded content.

“Leveraging the creator economy to connect with audiences is no longer experimental for marketers – it’s essential,” said David Cohen, CEO of the IAB.

“The significant growth we’re seeing reflects a deepening commitment from brands to invest in creator-driven strategies. However, with that maturity comes a need for clear standards, better measurement and tools to navigate an incredibly fragmented ecosystem.”

Chris Bruderle, VP of industry insights and content strategy at the IAB, said creators are “unmatched” when it comes to storytelling and cultural relevance.