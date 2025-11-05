US commissioners double-down on kids’ content based on famous franchises, claims Ampere Analysis

Kids’ shows based on established IP remain key to driving consumption, with 47% of commissions from major US studios and streamers going to content derived from well-known children’s franchises, according to new data by Ampere Analysis.

Statistics from the UK-based research firm shows that over 400 seasons of kids’ shows inspired by famous family-friendly brands were released between H1 2021 and H1 2025.

The study considered series greenlights from Prime Video, Apple, Comcast, Disney, Netflix, Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery.

Long-running educational children’s TV series Sesame Street topped the list of kids’ franchises with 16 new seasons – four from the original show and 12 further spin-off shows. That success is likely to continue with Netflix picking up the much-loved brand earlier this year after Warner Bros Discovery-owned HBO Max decided not to renew its streaming deal for Big Bird and company.

Ampere’s data also reveals that Netflix is leaning into kids’ IP originating from YouTube to compete with the legacy media sector. Some of the streamer’s most watched children’s shows include Cocomelon (83.1 million views), Ms Rachel (53.4m) and Bebefinn (29.9m).

The study indicates that parents are much more likely to trust established kids’ brands and allow their children to watch shows attached to familiar IP.

Christen Tamisin, senior analyst, Ampere Analysis, said: “Franchises play an important role in the Children and Family genre because brand recognition not only helps build awareness for upcoming titles, but it also creates a sense of trust in the quality of the content – crucial for parents.

“Netflix recognises this and draws upon both established IPs and franchises while introducing new popular content from YouTube. The iconic franchise Sesame Street will be a welcome addition to the Netflix catalogue, providing quality programming for a key demographic with a high likelihood of engagement. The battle for kids’ attention is definitely on.”