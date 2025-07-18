US comedy veteran Andrew Singer launches Wasserman-backed indie studio

Andrew Singer, former president of film and television at Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, has launched an independent content studio backed by US talent management firm Wasserman.

LA-based Revue Studios will produce both scripted and non-scripted content, with a core focus on comedy, premium storytelling and a “platform-agnostic studio model,” the company said, adding it will operate autonomously.

It is looking to partner with different talent agencies and management companies and across networks, streamers, live entertainment and social media platforms.

The company will operate as part of Wasserman’s growing entertainment business, which is led by Jon Liebman, and has incorporated Wasserman’s non-fiction arm, which was launched by Zoe Rogovin in 2024.

Wasserman, led by chairman and CEO Casey Wasserman, is headquartered in LA, with a presence spanning 28 countries and more than 70 cities, including New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Madrid, Mexico City, Toronto, Paris and Sydney.

It comes after Singer left Saturday Night Live producer Broadway Video, where he was also head of West Coast operations, after over two decades earlier this year.

Singer oversaw Broadway Video’s development and production deals with NBCUniversal and Paramount Pictures and helped build a slate of series and feature films for NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS, FX, HBO, Netflix, Hulu, TBS, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures. He began his career in development at Carsey-Werner Mandabach and joined Broadway Video in 2003.

Beginning as an associate producer on 30 Rock, Singer was instrumental in the sale, launch and production of Broadway Video’s slate of series, including Portlandia, Schmigadoon!, Documentary Now! and Los Espookys.

“Revue is built to be a true home for the comedy and creative community – where talent can develop fresh ideas and share in their success, no matter the platform,” said Singer.

“Inspired by independent studios of the past, we are committed to creating a culture around artists, with unrelenting creative support and real investment.

“I’m grateful to Casey, Jon and the Wasserman team for believing in this vision, and to Lorne Michaels and my colleagues at Broadway Video for the opportunities and mentorship that brought me here,” said Singer.

“We believe in backing talent who are building for the long game. Andrew is a proven creative leader with a bold vision and Revue represents the kind of truly independent, talent-first studio that’s increasingly rare – and incredibly needed – in today’s landscape,” said Wasserman.