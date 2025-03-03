Unscripted chief Kate Phillips named interim CCO at BBC as Charlotte Moore set to join Left Bank

BBC director of unscripted Kate Phillips will replace Charlotte Moore as chief content officer (CCO) at the UK pubcaster on an interim basis.

BBC director general Tim Davie confirmed the appointment to staff late last week following the shock news of Moore’s impending departure to join The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) International Production.

Phillips, who has served as director of unscripted at the BBC since a commissioning shake-up in 2022, is among the front runners to take the CCO role on a permanent basis.

Phillips, who will join the BBC executive committee, will work with Moore over the coming weeks to “ensure a seamless transition for the content division,” said Davie.

“We’re very lucky to have someone of her calibre and deep experience ready to step in. I know that she’ll be supported by our world-class content team through this period. The process of finding a permanent chief content officer is now underway, and I’ll keep you updated with progress,” Davie added.

Prior to taking on the role of director of unscripted in 2022, Phillips was director of entertainment commissioning, a department she had led for five years. She was previously controller of BBC One, channel executive for BBC One and Three and creative director of formats at BBC Worldwide, now known as BBC Studios.

Moore will join SPT-backed Left Bank later this year, succeeding Andy Harries, who last week announced he was to become chairman of the company he founded.

In addition to the Left Bank role, Moore will take up the newly created position of exec VP, creative director across SPT’s international production group, leading its creative strategy.

Moore has been chief creative officer at the BBC since 2020, having previously been director of BBC content, controller of BBC One and commissioning editor of documentaries.