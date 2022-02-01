Univision, Televisa complete merger to create Spanish-language powerhouse

Univision and Televisa have completed the US$4.8bn transaction to create Spanish-language media and content company TelevisaUnivision.

Under the deal, agreed in April last year, US Hispanic broadcaster Univision has bought the content and media assets of Mexican media company Televisa.

The newly formed company plans to launch a streaming service for Spanish-speaking audiences later this year, with free and premium tiers, and a large offering of original Spanish-language entertainment, sports and news.

This has been preceded by the launch of the PrendeTV AVoD service in the US, which the company said “has served as a powerful pilot for the upcoming streaming launch.”

The streamer will include dramas, comedies, docuseries, gameshows, reality shows, variety programmes, movies, musical and cultural events, children’s and educational programmes, sports and special events, as well as news programming.

It cements the two companies’ long-standing relationship, with Televisa supplying Univision with telenovelas for decades.

TelevisaUnivision claims to have the largest Spanish-language content library in the world, with 300,000 hours of content, combined with an extensive portfolio of IP and sports rights.

New investors in TelevisaUnivision include SoftBank Latin America Fund, Google and The Raine Group, while the company said it plans to produce and deliver content for its own platforms as well as for others.

It brings Televisa’s four broadcast channels, 27 pay TV channels, Videocine movie studio and Blim TV SVoD service together with Univision’s assets in the US, which include the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, nine Spanish-language cable networks, 59 television stations and 57 radio stations in major US Hispanic markets and the PrendeTV AVoD platform.

Wade Davis will lead TelevisaUnivision as CEO, while Alfonso de Angoitia will serve as executive chairman of the TelevisaUnivision board and Marcelo Claure will become vice-chairman of the board.

The TelevisaUnivision board will also comprise Emilio Azcárraga, Bernardo Gómez, Michel Combes, Gisel Ruiz, Oscar Muñoz, Maria Cristina ‘MC’ Gonzalez Noguera, Eric Zinterhofer and Jeff Sine. Televisa also retains the right to appoint two additional directors.

Content production and operations in Mexico will be led by Gómez and de Angoitia, co-CEOs of TelevisaUnivision Mexico, who also remain co-CEOs of Grupo Televisa.

Grupo Televisa’s news operations in Mexico will become part of a new, independent company dedicated to producing news for TelevisaUnivision’s networks in Mexico, and will be led by Azcárraga, executive chairman of the Grupo Televisa board of directors.

“The close of our transaction marks a historic moment for our company and our industry,” said Davis.

“We are combining two iconic and market-leading companies that have a rich, shared history and an incredible portfolio of assets. This combination will create a business without comparison in the global media landscape.”

De Angoitia added: “The combination of content assets from Televisa and Univision, the two leading media companies from the two largest Spanish-speaking markets in the world, has created a company with tremendous potential. With our attractive financial profile and history of innovation, TelevisaUnivision is ready to revolutionise the industry by delivering the most comprehensive Spanish-language content offering to audiences around the world.”