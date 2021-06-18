Universal Music gets animated with Method

Universal Music France (UMF) and ON Kids & Family-owned French studio Method Animation have partnered on a musical anthology series aimed at young adults.

Tapping into Universal Music Group’s catalogue, Jam (15×15′) will feature songs and compositions that have “shaped the international history of music spanning the previous decades,” the producers said.

Animators including Robert Valley, Félicie Haymoz, Sylvain Chomet and Joann Sfar are onboard to animate the episodes, which are being overseen by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey.

“This partnership allows us to combine the best international musical artists with the greatest animation talents,” said Julien Borde, executive VP, MD and chief content officer at Mediawan-owned ON Kids & Family.

“After feature films, documentaries, and live-action TV series, we wanted to initiate a strong and powerful animation project in which contemporary music would be central,” added Aline Marrache, senior VP of original content and development at UMF.