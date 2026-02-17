Universal Int’l Studios to close Australian prodco Matchbox Pictures after 18 years

Matchbox Pictures, a cornerstone of the Australian production landscape, is shutting down after 18 years in operation.

The production company’s parent, Universal International Studios (UIS), which fully acquired the former indie prodco in 2014, announced the closure today in a brief statement.

The statement said: “Following an extensive evaluation of the business and the broader production landscape, Matchbox will be closing after 18 years. Universal International Studios maintains its commitment to Australia, but as strategic priorities shift, the studio is evolving its operating model in the region.”

UIS, the global international TV production arm of Universal Studio Group, part of NBCUniversal (NBCU), did not provide any details on the status of current projects, commissions or its content catalogue.

“The company will evaluate production opportunities and engage with local producers and talent on a case-by-case basis as new projects emerge,” it added.

Matchbox’s most recent productions include the ABC-commissioned comedy series Dog Park, co-created by actor and writer Leon Ford and Matchbox executive producer Amanda Higgs, which premiered on February 1 and was earmarked to return. Another was the Netflix series The Survivors, filmed in Tasmania and credited as the streamer’s most watched show in the second half of 2025.

The news will disturb the Aussie production sector, which has been agitating to raise local production activity and secured a win last year with the passing of legislation to secure local content obligations from streamers. According to the last Screen Australia drama report, local projects going into production last year fell from 89 to 71.

Matchbox has a rich history of creating internationally acclaimed series and films, including The Slap, House of Gods, Stateless, Safe Harbour, Secret City and Glitch.

The indie prodco was launched in 2008 by a group of Australia’s most prolific producers and creators: Tony Ayres, Penny Chapman, Helen Bowden, Michael McMahon and Helen Pankhurst. NBCU took a majority stake in the company in 2011 and moved to full ownership in 2014.

Ayres then launched his own shingle, Tony Ayres Productions (TAP), in 2018, backed by Matchbox and NBCU. TAP’s projects included Fires, Clickbait, teen drama The Nowhere Boys and ABC/BBC co-commissioned children’ Spooky Files.

Under the arrangement, TAP initially held an exclusive output deal with Universal International Studios. It is understood that the TAP arrangement has also been revised due to UIS’s decision but no details have been disclosed.

Ayres appeared in Sydney today to address the Netflix Next content showcase before the news of the Matchbox shutdown emerged. Ayres announced he was stepping away from producing and going back to concentrate on his passion for screenwriting.

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) said Matchbox Pictures had played a significant role in shaping the contemporary Australian screen industry.

“The closure of Matchbox Pictures marks the end of a remarkable chapter in the modern Australian screen industry. Over nearly two decades, Matchbox helped redefine what Australian television and film could be: ambitious, internationally confident and unapologetically local in voice,” said SPA chief Matthew Deaner.

Deaner said the company’s legacy would continue through the people and projects it nurtured. “Matchbox helped demonstrate that Australian stories could resonate far beyond our borders, and that contribution will endure across the industry,” he said.

Many of the Australian screen industry’s leading executives have worked at Matchbox Pictures over its history, including former MD Chris Oliver Taylor, Kylie Washington and former chief operating officer Matt Vitins, who left to take the MD role at Northern Pictures last year. The current MD of Matchbox is Alistair McKinnon.

“We applaud the dedication and leadership of Alistair McKinnon and the Matchbox team and wish them well in their next chapter,” Deaner added.