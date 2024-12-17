Luigi Mangione set to be subject of three documentaries following murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Investigation Discovery (ID) is among the companies developing documentaries about Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Who Is Luigi Mangione (working title) is set to air on the Warner Bros Discovery-owned cablenet in February 2025 and aims to explore the psychology behind the alleged assassin, who is also the subject of two other docs in the works.

Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Prods has teamed with Anonymous Content in the US for a doc about the fatal shooting, which took place in New York City on December 4.

Meanwhile, two-time Emmy nominee Stephen Robert Morse (Amanda Knox) is also working on a project about the case, which took a twist last week when Mangione was apprehended at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania for the killing following a nationwide manhunt.

The internet then went into hyperdrive to unearth details about the 26-year-old, who remains in custody at a Pennsylvania state prison at the time of writing. He was allegedly detained with a gun, bullets, fake IDs, cash and a handwritten ‘manifesto.’

While Thompson’s murder has horrified many, the case has sparked an outpouring of anger towards the US healthcare system online, with some defending Mangione’s alleged actions and an online fundraiser created for Mangione raising more than US$138,000 for his legal defence.

Morse is reportedly seeking to explore “vigilantism, the devastating cost of a privatised healthcare system and the inevitability of violence when peaceful change is seen as impossible.”

ID’s project will be led by television host and correspondent Dan Abrams, who will be executive producing, alongside other experts, industry insiders and people close to Mangione.

The ID documentary will examine his mental state and investigate the theories surrounding the events that led to his arrest. The special is being produced by Wheelhouse’s Twist Media in partnership with Law & Crime for ID.