United Productions’ CEO and co-founder Louise Ellerbæk departs

Louise Ellerbæk has stepped down from her position as co-CEO of Danish prodco United Production.

As confirmed by ITV Studios, the company’s British owner, to Journalisten.dk, the departure follows a review of the business in Denmark.

“Considering market conditions and the company’s structure, we have decided to simplify the management structure at United Productions,” a written comment from ITV Studios’ UK press department stated.

Ellerbæk co-founded United Production with Mads Lund and has run the company, which was acquired by ITV Studios in 2014, alongside him. Lund now takes on full responsibility as CEO.

The prodco is known for factual programmes and entertainment formats such as the Danish version of Dragons’ Den and Alone in the Wilderness.

In the latest financial statements, United Production reported a loss of DKK1m (US£115k) after tax in 2023, marking a significant decline from the DKK2.5m profit from the previous year.

United Production was established in 2012 when Ellerbæk’s production company Popgun merged with Mads Lund’s production company Vega Pictures.

