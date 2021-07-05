UniFrance elects first presidents

Serge Toubiana and Hervé Michel have been elected as presidents of UniFrance, the new national body aiming to promote France’s audiovisual content.

The appointments come two weeks after UniFrance, which was the country’s publicly funded film promotion arm, announced it had absorbed TV France International (TVFI), the organisation that connected French TV companies with the international market, to create a single body.

Toubiana and Michel, who were selected at a meeting on July 2, previously held the positions of president of UniFrance and president of TVFI respectively.

They will head UniFrance for a two-year term. Terms will increase to three years for presidents elected from 2023.

Michel said: “We are committed to supporting, as a priority and as soon as the summer season has ended, the international revitalisation of our two sectors of film and TV activities. This is of crucial importance in the wake of the period that we have recently experienced. At the same time, we will also launch major joint projects in the digital field and cross-media operations that will come into full force in 2022.”

Toubiana said: “We would like to thank the members of the committee for this vote of confidence. After having brought forward this new reform over recent months, a new chapter is opening up that will reap the benefits of this new union.”