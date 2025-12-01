Please wait...
Please wait...
×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING STORIES

YouTube execs reject idea platform should fund high-quality children's content
Talpa Studios hires RTL Nederland's Sturkenboom as MD of global IP, strategy and operations
Warning of 'race to the bottom' as social media fuels extreme vertical stories
Council of Europe makes $2.4m available for independent series coproductions
Cake takes minority stake in marketing agency KidsKnowBest

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE