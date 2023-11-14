Umbrella Ent extends into AVoD streaming with exclusive Oz content under Brollie

Australia- and New Zealand-based indie distributor Umbrella Entertainment has launched ad-supported streaming platform Brollie.

The new AVoD streaming platform is free and launching from November 23, specialising in Australian film and television content.

Umbrella Entertainment general manager and head of sales and acquisitions Ari Harrison said the hook of the Brollie catalogue is that many of the Australian cult classics, are rare and not available on other streaming platforms.

Entering the market with more than 300 titles across all genres from low budget to high end, Brollie will have a strong core catalogue of Australian independent cinema. Content includes The Babadook and Two Hands, in tandem with rare cult classics and Indigenous Australian film content such as Nicolas Roeg’s 1971 Walkabout movie and Australian films Storm Boy and The Last Wave.

“We know these iconic films and TV shows can find new and old audiences instead of gathering dust on the shelf. Brollie is about helping Aussies to access this world-class storytelling easily and, most importantly, for free so everyone can enjoy our epic screen legacy,” Harrison said.

Brollie subscribers will be invited to be part of the Brollie Film Club, a handpicked recommendation service with bi-monthly offerings. To accompany the launch, Brollie will be offering a podcast branded Sunburnt Screens: The Australian Cinema Odyssey, hosted by Alexei Toliopoulos, which will profile screenmakers and their works.

Brollie will be accessible via the Apple and Google Play Store, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV and on browsers at www.brollie.com.au.