UKTV’s Dave decides to Follow the Leader with Jamali Maddix

BBC Studios-owned multichannel broadcaster UKTV has commissioned a docuseries fronted by comedian Jamali Maddix for its Dave channel and streamer UKTV Play.

Follow the Leader with Jamali Maddix (4×60’) will see the comedian spend time with leaders and key figures in growing communities on the fringes of the mainstream to find out just why they inspire such devotion among their followers.

From Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse Productions, the series will investigate religious cults, political movements, underground radicals and ostracised groups to try to make sense of how the post-pandemic world has splintered and been reframed.

Theroux will be creative director on the project, which is exec produced by Mindhouse’s co-founder Nancy Strang and Barnaby Coughlin.