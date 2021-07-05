UKTV ups Dave’s Cunningham to director

UK multi-channel broadcaster UKTV has promoted Cherie Cunningham to director of its comedy entertainment channel Dave.

Cunningham, formerly head of marketing at Dave, has been tasked with growing its viewership and reputation. She will report to Steve North, general manager for comedy and entertainment.

Previous incumbent Luke Hales stepped down in March after five years in the role, having been part of the team that founded Dave in 2007.

Cunningham joined UKTV in 2016 and became head of marketing for Dave and fellow UKTV channel W in 2019. She has launched shows such as Taskmaster, Hypothetical and the reboot of Red Dwarf.

Prior to UKTV, Cherie worked in both strategic and creative roles at UK satellite channel Sky, kids’ channel Nickelodeon and Sony Pictures Entertainment. She also led the brand strategy for Sky 1, launching programmes including A League of Their Own, 24 and An Idiot Abroad.

North said: “Cherie has been a key member of the Dave team for several years and I’m incredibly pleased she is now taking on the channel director role. Her exceptional leadership skills, coupled with her extensive marketing knowledge and understanding of how to grow brands make her perfectly positioned to take Dave to the next stage of its journey.”

Cunningham added: “What a role! I’m so thrilled and energised to be taking on this position. Dave is a challenger brand and I’m committed to ensuring we surprise and excite audiences over the coming months and years by supplying non-stop creativity, content and innovation. We have had an incredible success rate with new and returning UKTV original commissions.”