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UKTV to uncover more Secret Nazi Bases

Secret Nazi Bases

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV has committed to a fifth season of Canadian prodco Go Button Media’s Second World War series Secret Nazi Bases, which explores the hidden infrastructure and dark ambitions of the Nazi regime.

The new six-part season will begin production this summer, with delivery slated for spring 2027. International distribution, excluding the UK and Canada, remains with DCD Rights, which has already secured pre-sales with as-yet-unannounced broadcasters in New Zealand, Germany, Spain, the Nordics and Central and Eastern Europe. The first four seasons have been licensed in more than 120 territories.

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C21 reporter 04-06-2026 ©C21Media
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