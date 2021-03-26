UKTV takes Smother for Alibi

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV has acquired RTE crime drama Smother for its Alibi channel in a deal with the show’s distributor BBC Studios.

The 6×60’ drama was produced for the Irish pubcaster by BBC Studios and Dublin-based Treasure Entertainment. Set and filmed on location in a small town on the west coast of Ireland, it follows a devoted matriarch whose husband is found dead at the bottom of a cliff following a party at the family home.