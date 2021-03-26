Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > UKTV takes Smother for Alibi

UKTV takes Smother for Alibi

Smother

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV has acquired RTE crime drama Smother for its Alibi channel in a deal with the show’s distributor BBC Studios.

The 6×60’ drama was produced for the Irish pubcaster by BBC Studios and Dublin-based Treasure Entertainment. Set and filmed on location in a small town on the west coast of Ireland, it follows a devoted matriarch whose husband is found dead at the bottom of a cliff following a party at the family home.

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 26-03-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Rosario Dawson drama lands on AlibiUKTV extends Alibi drama duoAlibi pays visit to StumptownAlibi brings The Gulf to UK
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows