UKTV takes Smother for Alibi

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV has acquired RTE crime drama Smother for its Alibi channel in a deal with the show’s distributor BBC Studios.
The 6×60’ drama was produced for the Irish pubcaster by BBC Studios and Dublin-based Treasure Entertainment. Set and filmed on location in a small town on the west coast of Ireland, it follows a devoted matriarch whose husband is found dead at the bottom of a cliff following a party at the family home.