UKTV takes Ryan’s parental guidance

Parenting show Katherine Ryan: Parental Guidance (working title)

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Studios-owned multichannel broadcaster UKTV has commissioned Katherine Ryan: Parental Guidance (working title) from London-based Expectation for its free-to-air entertainment channel W.

The 4×60’ series will air next year and see comedian Ryan explore a host of extreme parenting techniques and evaluate whether they might benefit her own family life. The series was commissioned by commissioning editor Kirsty Hanson, with head of factual and factual entertainment Helen Nightingale. It was ordered by channel director for W, Adam Collings, and director of commissioning Hilary Rosen.

