UKTV secures British premiere for crime spin-off NCIS: Sydney in Paramount Global Distribution deal

Multi-channel broadcaster UKTV has picked up a slate of US scripted series, including the UK broadcast premiere of crime drama NCIS: Sydney (S1&S2) for its U&Alibi brand.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia, the NCIS spin-off follows a multinational taskforce of US NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police tackling naval crimes in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Season one will premiere in February 2026, with the second season to follow later in the year.

The deal with Paramount Global Distribution also sees UKTV acquire NCIS: New Orleans (S1-S7) for entertainment channel U&W, and Seal Team (S1-5) for free streaming service U.

Sophie Judge, senior global acquisitions manager, UKTV, said: “We’re delighted to expand our collaboration with Paramount to bring quality US drama to UK audiences.”