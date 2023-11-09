UKTV rescues axed Channel 4 series Find It, Fix It, Flog It with two-season order

BBC Studios-owned UKTV is reviving daytime factual series Find It, Fix It, Flog It after it was axed by Channel 4 earlier this year after seven seasons.

UKTV has commissioned two new seasons (each at 10×60’) for its unscripted channel Yesterday and free streamer UKTV Play.

New episodes are in production now, with the eighth season set to premiere in a peak time slot in 2024 on Yesterday. It will stream on-demand on UKTV Play.

Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien will return to host the series, which sees them rummaging through sheds, barns and garages across the UK in search of items that can be fixed up and sold.

Other factual series commissioned under the UKTV banner include Canal Boat Diaries, Bangers & Cash, Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics and Classic Car Hunters.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It was commissioned for UKTV by head of factual and factual entertainment Helen Nightingale, and ordered by Gerald Casey, channel director for Yesterday and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning.

It is produced by HCA Entertainment, the company founded by Cole. The executive producer is Hamish Rieck, with head of production Ben Tinsley, series director Matt Knight and series producer Mark Ashton.